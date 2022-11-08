Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Cap of $227.35 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001266 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $227.35 million and $6.76 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

