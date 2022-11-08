Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) from an a- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

POWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Cowen cut Power Integrations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $69.57 on Friday. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 164.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 89.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

