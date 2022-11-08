Powerledger Hits Market Capitalization of $90.37 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC on major exchanges. Powerledger has a market cap of $90.37 million and approximately $9.13 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.76 or 0.00586774 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,029.85 or 0.30564130 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Powerledger

Powerledger’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

