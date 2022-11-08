PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.33, but opened at $19.91. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PowerSchool shares last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 4,848 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PWSC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Insider Transactions at PowerSchool

In other news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 18,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $317,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the first quarter valued at $105,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $157.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.70 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

