Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$115.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$115.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PBH. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Premium Brands in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a C$117.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$120.90.

Premium Brands Price Performance

Shares of PBH opened at C$77.85 on Friday. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$77.36 and a twelve month high of C$137.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$95.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 20.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Articles

