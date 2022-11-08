Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Primoris Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.39-$2.59 EPS.

NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,209. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.22. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.51 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 44.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

