Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Primoris Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.39-$2.59 EPS.
Primoris Services Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,209. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.22. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.51 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 44.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
