Prom Price Hits $5.06 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Prom token can currently be bought for $5.06 or 0.00027281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $83.16 million and $3.60 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,541.92 or 1.00062517 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008716 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00043838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00042728 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 79.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004689 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00023411 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00236948 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.4802477 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $4,397,235.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

