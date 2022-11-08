Prom (PROM) Market Cap Tops $87.69 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Prom has a total market cap of $87.69 million and $4.24 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.33 or 0.00028336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.4802477 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $4,397,235.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

