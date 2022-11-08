Prometeus (PROM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $289,343.00

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for about $5.06 or 0.00027302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $97.40 million and approximately $289,343.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

