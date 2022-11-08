Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 122,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after buying an additional 65,462 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.84.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $4,014,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 314,304 shares of company stock worth $21,093,989 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

