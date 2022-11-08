Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

NYSE EW opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,933 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

