Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.46.

