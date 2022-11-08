Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

