Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.78% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJP. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 708,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 565,625 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 489,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 49,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 401,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49.

