Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,812 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 45.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,067 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

Insider Transactions at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.