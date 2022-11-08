Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.15% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

