Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,211 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,234,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $610,392,000 after acquiring an additional 600,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,209,000 after acquiring an additional 473,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $196.30 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

