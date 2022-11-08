Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 2,268 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after buying an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.95. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

