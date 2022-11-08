ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ProVen Growth & Income VCT Price Performance

Shares of PGOO stock remained flat at GBX 54.50 ($0.63) during trading on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,592. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.45. The firm has a market cap of £158.68 million and a PE ratio of 605.56. ProVen Growth & Income VCT has a one year low of GBX 53 ($0.61) and a one year high of GBX 65 ($0.75).

Get ProVen Growth & Income VCT alerts:

ProVen Growth & Income VCT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does not invest in start ups. It seeks to invest in SMEs in United Kingdom. It's holding period is from three to four years.

Receive News & Ratings for ProVen Growth & Income VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProVen Growth & Income VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.