ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ProVen Growth & Income VCT Price Performance
Shares of PGOO stock remained flat at GBX 54.50 ($0.63) during trading on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,592. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.45. The firm has a market cap of £158.68 million and a PE ratio of 605.56. ProVen Growth & Income VCT has a one year low of GBX 53 ($0.61) and a one year high of GBX 65 ($0.75).
ProVen Growth & Income VCT Company Profile
