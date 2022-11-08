Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Price Target Cut to €13.70

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.50 ($14.50) to €13.70 ($13.70) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BGAOY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Proximus in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Proximus from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.00 ($12.00) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Proximus from €21.50 ($21.50) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.88.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BGAOY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. Proximus has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.