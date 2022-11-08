Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 126.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on QTWO. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Q2 Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QTWO opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. Q2 has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $90.85. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Q2 Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 669.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 50.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

