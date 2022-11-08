Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Up to $41.93

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.93, but opened at $43.55. Qiagen shares last traded at $44.29, with a volume of 16,457 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on QGEN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Qiagen Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 446.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Qiagen by 8.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth about $21,026,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.