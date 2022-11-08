QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $84,359,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $110.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

