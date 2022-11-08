QUASA (QUA) Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $105.88 million and $141,500.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,567.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008074 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021725 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00041630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00046163 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00245847 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00138387 USD and is up 11.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $144,665.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

