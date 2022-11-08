Quent Capital LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 214.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,886,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $100.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The company has a market cap of $253.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,407 shares of company stock valued at $87,678,596 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

