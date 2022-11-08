Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 68.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,466,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McKesson Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.09.

McKesson stock opened at $395.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.27 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

