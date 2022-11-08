Quent Capital LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 70.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.3% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $79.44 and a one year high of $123.96. The company has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

