Quent Capital LLC Has $248,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 16.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 47,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 84,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 16.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 172,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Melius began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 303.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

