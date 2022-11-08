Quent Capital LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS opened at $280.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.