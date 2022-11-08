Quent Capital LLC Has $394,000 Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Owens Corning by 33.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 25.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.72. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

