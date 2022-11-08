Quent Capital LLC Purchases 4,500 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 17,307.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 270,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 173,926 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 325.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Zendesk by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Zendesk by 68.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 20.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $62,137.59. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $62,137.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $534,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,147.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,813 shares of company stock worth $3,201,678. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Stock Down 0.2 %

ZEN stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $130.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Zendesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Stories

