Quent Capital LLC Sells 3,569 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 180,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

