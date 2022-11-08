Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.
Radian Group Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE RDN traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.57. 82,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,734. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84.
About Radian Group
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.
