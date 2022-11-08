Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

Radian Group (NYSE:RDNGet Rating) was downgraded by Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RDN traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.57. 82,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,734. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Radian Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

