Radio Caca Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 8th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $82.24 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.04 or 0.01786287 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006333 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00034104 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00045631 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000564 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.50 or 0.01713260 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.radiocaca.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

