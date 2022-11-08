Radix Tops One Day Trading Volume of $652,716.00 (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. Radix has a market cap of $239.31 million and approximately $652,716.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radix has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,726,379,121 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

