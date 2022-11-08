Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) PT Raised to €14.80 at Societe Generale

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Societe Generale from €13.40 ($13.40) to €14.80 ($14.80) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raiffeisen Bank International from €15.10 ($15.10) to €15.40 ($15.40) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.18.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RAIFF opened at $14.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.