Ravencoin Price Tops $0.0262 on Major Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $310.54 million and $29.84 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $108.53 or 0.00567677 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,653.09 or 0.29569371 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 11,861,840,480 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.