Raymond James Cuts Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $55.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RBA. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

RBA stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.53. 606,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.84. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $74.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 74.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 54,197 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 70,789 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

