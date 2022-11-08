Raymond James Upgrades Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) to Outperform

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 27.8% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 194,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 94,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Featured Articles

