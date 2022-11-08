Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Insider Shane G. Eddy Sells 3,343 Shares

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.59. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

