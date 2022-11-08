Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLRB):

11/5/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $47.00 to $12.00.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $11.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 940,456 shares during the period.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

