Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLRB):
- 11/5/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $47.00 to $12.00.
- 10/28/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/26/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/18/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $11.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.19.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
