Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Albemarle (ALB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) recently:

11/8/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $371.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $325.00.

11/4/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $196.00 to $200.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Albemarle had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $260.00.

10/12/2022 – Albemarle is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $262.00 to $332.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Albemarle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $294.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $16.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $308.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.61.

Get Albemarle Co alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2,152.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.