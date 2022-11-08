Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Salesforce (CRM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) recently:

11/2/2022 – Salesforce had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2022 – Salesforce was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/21/2022 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Salesforce is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Salesforce was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/23/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $207.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

CRM traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $147.15. 420,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,148,488. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.68. The firm has a market cap of $147.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,035 shares of company stock worth $12,722,458 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

