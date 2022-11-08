Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Teck Resources (TECK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK):

11/2/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$52.00.

10/31/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from C$53.00 to C$48.00.

10/28/2022 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/28/2022 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.

10/28/2022 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$51.00.

10/28/2022 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$53.00.

10/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$51.00.

10/17/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$59.00 to C$61.00.

10/17/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$40.00 to C$47.00.

10/13/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$52.50 to C$60.00.

10/13/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00.

10/12/2022 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from C$52.00 to C$38.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$54.00.

9/28/2022 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$48.00.

9/21/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$57.00.

9/16/2022 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 57,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,190. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $269,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $2,892,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 10.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 97,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

