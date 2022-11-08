Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RLAY. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

RLAY opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $328,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,382.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,541 shares of company stock worth $2,948,074. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,093,000 after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,300,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,780,000 after acquiring an additional 300,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 4,068,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,149,000 after acquiring an additional 211,321 shares in the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

