Ren (REN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.57 Million

Ren (REN) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Ren has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One Ren token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $101.57 million and $31.78 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00563298 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,462.83 or 0.29341266 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Ren

Ren’s launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.