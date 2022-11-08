Ren Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Ren has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $115.24 million and approximately $22.86 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.31 or 0.00590228 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,058.47 or 0.30744012 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ren’s launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

