Research Analysts Set Expectations for Noodles & Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a report released on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Noodles & Company’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,875,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 230,800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 12.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,146,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 130,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 174,213 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 31,265 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $143,819.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 890,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,374.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,167 shares of company stock valued at $372,968. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

