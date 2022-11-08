ResMed Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

ResMed has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ResMed has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ResMed to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $212.64 on Tuesday. ResMed has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $275.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock worth $10,844,284 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ResMed by 8.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ResMed by 133.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in ResMed by 12.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.