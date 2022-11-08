Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Gap Down to $31.36

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.36, but opened at $30.19. Reynolds Consumer Products shares last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 2,039 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 70.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 29.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

